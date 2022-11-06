The Murray Valley Standard

Lerwin receives $7.9 million to ensure high quality, viable residential aged care

SL
By Sam Lowe
November 7 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lerwin's first Annual Business Plan focusses on supporting resident health and welfare, workers and volunteers, and the wider community. Picture: Supplied

The Lerwin Residential Aged Care Facility's first Annual Business Plan hopes to build on what Lerwin does well and support the continued delivery of high quality, safe care to the eighty residents calling Lerwin home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.