The Lerwin Residential Aged Care Facility's first Annual Business Plan hopes to build on what Lerwin does well and support the continued delivery of high quality, safe care to the eighty residents calling Lerwin home.
Lerwin's Annual Business Plan was approved by the Rural City of Murray Bridge Council (RCMB) in September after significant engagement with stakeholders, and ongoing feedback gathered from Lerwin's residents, representatives, and the Murray Bridge community.
RCMB's General Manager for Corporate Services, Tim Vonderwall, said the Lerwin Annual Business Plan 2022-23 reflects the aspirations of the Rural City of Murray Bridge Strategic Plan 2020-2024 and its objective to ensure high quality, affordable residential care is accessible to the community.
"It was developed under Council's robust risk management framework with consideration of the current economic environment, resident safety and welfare, workforce planning and resourcing and changes in income funding," Mr Vonderwall said.
"Our community and the Lerwin workforce face continuing pressures surrounding consumer directed care and COVID-19.
"Considerable effort has been made to balance the needs and aspirations of Lerwin residents, their representatives, the Lerwin workforce [and volunteers] and the broader community," he said.
"Council's commitment to Lerwin includes a $7.9m operating expenditure budget, which demonstrates its dedication to the facility's financial sustainability and ensuring our community has accessible options for high quality, viable residential aged care locally."
