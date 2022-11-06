The Bend Motorsport Park will hold an Australian first event with the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia hitting the Murraylands circuit in 2023.
The Bend will be hosting the second round of the season on June 11 2023, following a visit to Malaysia's Sepang International circuit in May.
The event will be the first of its kind in Australia with The Bend set to join only 18 other circuits worldwide to have hosted the series..
The Bend Motorsport Park, Managing Director Sam Shahin said he is excited to add another top-tier international sporting event to The Bend's calendar.
"The Bend has a proven track record of hosting the highest-level international sporting events," Mr Shahin said.
"We are humbled and proud to be the only Australian venue on the 2023 LSTA global calendar alongside venues in Malaysia, Japan, Korea and China.
"It's a coup for The Bend, and it's a coup for Australian motorsport," he said.
Automobili Lamborghini Head of Motorsport, Giorgio Sanna said that with a vibrant local motorsports culture already in place, Automobili Lamborghini are confident that there will be strong interest in the series from Australian Competitors and fans alike.
"Certainly, we are also really excited to come to race at The Bend Motorsport Park, which is for sure, one of the most significant and impressive new circuit facilities in the region," Mr Sanna said.
The addition of The Bend to the international series calendar provides added excitement for the Murray River, Lakes and Coorong region with hundreds of support crew, drivers and media set to converge on the Tailem Bend Circuit in addition to thousands of spectators.
