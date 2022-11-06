A man has been arrested following reports of a hit-and-run crash in Murray Bridge.
At around 5pm on Sunday November, 6, a member of the public witnessed a car collide with a motorcycle at the intersection of Adelaide Road and Old Princess Highway at Murray Bridge.
The driver failed to stop after the crash and instead drove away from the scene.
The motorbike rider was taken to hospital however, did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.
The member of the public followed the driver for a short time to Bridge Street where he stopped the suspect and removed the keys from his car. The offending driver left the area on foot.
Major Crash officers attended the scene and local patrols searched the area for the suspect.
Just before 9pm the driver, a 55-year-old local man, was located.
The man submitted to a breath test and returned a reading of 0.232.
Checks also revealed the man was disqualified from driving.
The man was arrested and charged with alleged aggravated cause harm by dangerous driving, leaving accident scene after causing harm, aggravated driving without due care, driving disqualified and due care.
