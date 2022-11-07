Following a six-year program, a scientific report into carp - one of the most invasive species in the Murray-Darling Basin - has been made public.
The National Carp Control Plan has been a six-year program to identify the safest and most effective ways to monitor and control carp populations in Australia.
Shadow Minister for Water Resources and the River Murray Nicola Centofanti said she welcomed the release of the report but urged both state and federal Labor governments to act on it quickly.
"Carp are considered the worst freshwater aquatic pest in south-eastern Australia and have contributed to widespread degradation of river environments, impacting on biodiversity, decimating native fish populations, and contributing to poor water quality," Dr Centofanti said.
"We need to do whatever we can to try to reduce the damage caused by carp.
"The benefits of reducing carp populations are enormous but it is a complex issue and not without its challenges. We understand that a decision to release the virus must be well considered and supported," she said.
While the State and Federal Government has not yet decided if the virus should be released into Australian waterways, the current research shows some positive signs including that the carp herpes virus could reduce populations by between 40 to 80 per cent.
The research also shows the introduction of the virus will pose no risk to humans or other mammals and importantly, there is considerable evidence it will not infect non-target species such as native fish to the River Murray.
The report re-enforces long-standing concerns regarding possible impacts on water quality from decomposing fish, particularly in areas of low flow and low water levels.
"The unusually high flows in the River Murray system at this time could pose an opportunity that we may not see for many years to come," Dr Centofanti said.
"We urge the Federal Agriculture Minister to make a decision soon, and if it is decided that this includes further research - then this must be commenced immediately, without delay."
