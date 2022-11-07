Some close games in the Lower Murray Pennants Bowls competition

Tailem Bend V Karoonda
It was a great contest for bowls at Tailem Bend where Karoonda outpointed the locals by seven shots, it was a narrow margin but Karoonda for most of the time appeared to be in control of the match.
Tailem had one rink up by 14 shots while Karoonda had one of theirs 13 in front at close of play.
With those two results decided it brought about an exciting finish supported vocally by supportive teammates.
Ian Symonds skippered his team Keith Wood, Malcolm Waechter and Don Loller away to a solid start against Duane Edwards SK, Rob Hales, Matt Hogan and Stuart Rooke.
Karoonda won the first six ends for a total of 11 shots.
Tailem responded a little bit but by the 15th end the visitors held a well-earned lead of 14 shots.
They looked to be cruising, but suddenly Tailem picked up a five and a two that gave hope, not for long though as Karoonda won three of the last four ends seven shots to a single to stretch their lead to 13 shots 28 - 15.
Travis Schenke SK, with his team comprising Merv Stevens, Kevin McDonald and Colin Baxter, kept Tailem in the running with a 14 shot win over Rowan Zadow SK, Len Symonds, Peter Jones and Gary Zadow.
Tailem became the better starter, scoring nine shots to one after four ends played.
Karoonda picked up a couple of singles but it was from that point that Tailem stepped up the tempo, scoring 14 shots to 2 to lead by 16 on 15th end.
It was a match winning move as scores were practically identical in the run home leaving the final scores Tailem's way 27 - 13.
The remaining rink had four ends to play and the overall result lay in the hands of these participants with Karoonda in front by five shots.
The pressure was right on the shoulders of Josh Porker SK, Paul Wegener, John Wegener, and Barry Cornish for Karoonda opposed to Sam Shepherd SK, David Hoare, Damian Ackland and Glenda Shepherd.
Tailem slipped closer at times to pull off an unsighted win overall but Karoonda's draw bowling kept the players favourites to keep the major points in their favour. 26 - 18.
Mannum V Jervois
Mannum made a clean sweep of their match against Jervois with a 71 to 41 shot win at Mannum, despite missing some first choice players due to Covid.
Gary Fowler, Stephen Gregory, Graham Leathers and Kerry Pascoe were big winners over Rodger Zarantonello, Rob Solley, Graham Fromm and Len Gommers with the scoreline 30 to 11.
They had no problems running up some big numbers with four threes, a five and a six boosting their total, while conceding only ones and twos in return.
Terry McDonnell, Tom Towns, Trevor Dicker and Marie Wachtel took a few ends to settle in, but then asserted themselves with a 24 to 14 win over Graeme Herbert, Shawn Hicks, Graham Schenke and Jeremy Scannell.
A five on the fourth end kick started them after dropping a three on the first end.
From there they steadily built on their lead for a comfortable win.
The final rink came down to the final end, with Graham Wakefield, John Howe, Chris Mundie and John McDiarmid prevailing 17 to 16 over Tim Hicks, Steve Kroehn, Derek Vanderzon and Shane Fromm.
The home side were off to a bright start, but Jervois clawed back through the middle stages and looked likely winners when they edged ahead by five shots with four ends remaining.
Neither skipper had had any influence up to this point, but Wakefield suddenly came good, drawing the shot while down three to keep them in the hunt on the 18th.
Two more big shots on the final end again got them out of trouble and over the line by one shot.
Bridge V RSL
What looked like an easy all rinks win to Murray Bridge ended up being a much closer seven shot win, with RSL salvaging one rink with a remarkable turnaround.
Ben Traeger, Brian Traeger, Charlie DiSanto and Trevor Pevic continued their good form with a 33 to 19 win over Max Wilkin, Michael Walker, Gillian Newell and Damian Dolman.
Two fives and two threes saw Traeger take a commanding 19 to six shot lead into the break, and when he picked up a six on the 17th end the lead had blown out to 20 shots.
Wilkin responded over the final four ends to reduce the margin to a more respectable, but nevertheless convincing margin of 14 shots.
Bruce Attrill, Peter Shilton, Tony Gill and Les Trewren would be thankful for a five scored on the first end as they hung on to win by a solitary shot over David Thiele, Karen Kneebone, David Newell and James Galbraith.
Thiele had edged in front by a shot immediately after the break when he picked up a three to go one ahead, but Attrill responded with a two and a four to regain some control.
He maintained a slender lead until the end in a tight contest.
The final rink had RSL's Anne Marie Kuchel, David Graham, Kerri Bolt and Garry Daniel stage a remarkable comeback to defeat Darren McIntosh, Brian Leckie, Gerry Penta and Michael Ferris.
McIntosh was in complete control when he led by 12 shots after 13 ends, having won 10 of them and leading 18 to six.
But a five to Kuchel on the 14th resurrected the visitors spirits and they went on a 20 shot scoring spree without conceding a single shot.
Suddenly a 12 shot deficit had become an eight shot win for the visitors.
Division Three
Tailem V Mannum
Mannum overpowered Tailem on all rinks to win by 33 shots at Tailem Bend. Mannum's SK, Pam Eichler SK, Julie Alovoine, Leainne Dicker and Rosemary Freeman were fairly even against Chris Slattery SK, Robert Hughes, Joshia Wilson and Gary Beaulehall but held on to win by seven shots.
On another rink Mannum's Bob Hugh's SK, Brenda Thomas, Raelene Sache, and Rich Webster, restricted their opponents, Michael Thorne SK. Ian Shepherd, Robert Parker and Bevan Jaensch to just six ends for 12 shots while adding 25 on their own rink.
It was a similar situation on the other rink where Mannum's team Phillip Mobs SK, Dennis Hughes, Jan Begg and Maryanne Nagorcka got away to an early start and never eased up to lead by nine on the 14th end and go on to win by the match by 13 shots 26 - 13.
- with thanks to PJ and Derek Vanderzon.
