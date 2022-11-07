Latest results from Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis

Pennant Competition
Swanport 7-55 def Sportsmen 1-33
Doubles: A Ahrens, D Schulz v J Joy, S Dean 9-4 ; E Slattery, T Garrett v L King, A Law 6-9.
Singles: A Ahrens v J Joy 6-1; D Schulz v S Dean 9-4; E Slattery v L King 7-6; T Garrett v A Law 6-2.
Reverse Doubles: A Ahrens, E Slattery v J Joy, L King 6-3; D Schulz, T Garrett v S Dean, A Law 6-4.
Schools 7-52 def Postel 1-20
Doubles: David Altmann, M Ahrens v A Morrell, T Jones 9-4; B Hattam, D Altmann v L Young, B Lienert 9-2.
Singles: David Altmann v A Morrell 4-6; M Ahrens v T Jones 6-1; D Altmann v L Young 6-2; B Hattam v B Lienert 6-2.
Reverse Doubles: D Altmann , B Hattam v A Morrell, L Young 6-1; M Ahrens, D Altmann v T Jones, B Lienert 6-2.
Doubles competition
Mobilong 6-40 def Swanport 2-31
B Hancock, S Watson v L Vickers, R Williams 6-1; J Head, A Jacobs v Z Bald, R Howell 6-3. S Watson, A Howell v R Williams, M Boland 2-6; B Hancock, A Jacobs v L Vickers, R Howell 6-3.B Hancock, J Head v L Vickers, Z Bald 6-5; A Howell, A Jacobs v M Boland , R Howell 6-2. S Watson, A Jacobs v R Williams, R Howell 2-6; J Head, A Howell v Z Bald, M Boland 6-5.
Player of Match Bob Hancock.
River Aces 4-34 lost to Twin Bridges 4-37
B Quarry, R Rossiter v J Burbidge, B Bowman 6-1; D Harden, L Graetz v L Bald, H Law 3-6. R Rossiter, R King v B Bowman, N Brooks 4-6; B Quarry, L Graetz v J Burbidge, H Law 6-3. B Quarry, D Harden v J Burbidge, L Bald 6-4; R King L Graetz v N Brooks, H Law 2-6. R Rossiter, L Graetz v B Bowman, H Law 2-6; D Harden, R King v L Bald, N Brooks 6-5.
Player of Match Brodie Quarry
Junior competition
Schools 9-66 def Avoca 6-61
Doubles: A Law, R Tyler v S White, H Law 3-6; C Freund, Z Harrington v N Horstmann, B Lienert 3-6; A Bell, E Baumgurtel v C White, A Vowles 6-3; R Thiele, K Meers v H Jarvis, N Oster 6-5; S Borchard, M Stephens v I Honeychurch, A Knox 5-6.
Singles: A Law v S White 0-6; R Tyler v H Law 6-0; C Freund v N Horstmann 6-2; Z Harrington v B Lienert 6-0; A Bell v C White 6-3; E Baumgurtel v A Vowles 6-3; R Thiele v H Jarvis 6-5; K Meers v N Oster 1-6; S Borchard v I Honeychurch 6-1; M Stephens v A Knox 6-3.
MVP Schools: Shannon Borchard. MVP Avoca: Noah Horstmann.
Murraylands 7-60 lost to Sportsmen 8-77
Doubles: C Mundy, T Garrett v H Rigney, O Coull 3-6; R Vowles , E Franke v T Rowe, T Freund 0-6; C Lovell, S Randall v B Phillips, E Blucher 3-6; H White, J Young v A White, I Garrett 6-5; V & P Wilkinson v A Murugswaran, A Maczkowiack 1-6.
Singles: C Mundy V H Rigney 6-3; T Garrett v O Coull 7-6; R Vowles v T Rowe 6-4; E Franke v T Freund 3-6; C Lovell v B Phillips 6-3; S Randall v E Blucher 6-4; H White v A White 6-4; J Young v I Garrett 1-6; V Wilkinson v A Murugswaran 2-6; P Wilkinson v A Maczkowiack 4-6.
MVP Murraylands: Taj Garrett. MVP Sportsmen: Tyson Freund.
Coorong 7-70 lost to Banks 8-68
Doubles: B Morrell, K Jarvis v E Slattery, D Harrington 6-7; E Morrell, A Jacobs v T Kruschel, T Benstead 4-6; M Roberts, H Baumgurtel v M Baumgurtel, C Bolt 3-6; L Morrell, C Oster v O Young, C Meyers 6-3; B Marchetti, M Smith v T ienert, J Ireland 6-2.
Singles: B Morrell fft E Slattery 0-6; K Jarvis v D Harrington 3-6; E Morrell v T Kruschel 6-5; A Jacobs v T Benstead 5-6; M Roberts v M Baumburtel 6-0; H Baumgurtel v C Bolt 6-4; L Morrell v O Young 3-6; C Oster v C Meyers 6-2; B Marchetti v T Lienert 4-6; M Smith v J Ireland 6-3
MVP Coorong: Milla Smith. MVP Banks: Demi Harrington.
