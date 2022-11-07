Tony Pasin editorial: Farewell to Brenton Lewis

As local Government elections are concluded this week we farewell the Mayor of Rural City of Murray Bridge Brenton Lewis.
Brenton Lewis has been Mayor for roughly the same time as I have represented the Murraylands community in Federal Parliament. Brenton has served for eight years as Mayor but many, many more as a valued member of the Murray Bridge community.
I first met Brenton when he was CEO of Regional Development Australia Murraylands and Riverland.
When he put his hand up to lead Rural City of Murray Bridge as Mayor I enthusiastically supported him because of his passion for the community and unparalleled drive to make the community he loved, even better.
After a long and successful business career in the region, Brenton has been instrumental in transforming this region with his "proud, safe, progressive" agenda.
I have worked with Brenton on many projects to the benefit the community and I've always valued his contribution highly.
Together we have delivered some amazing projects that I will always be very proud of when I look back at the end of my political career and I hope he will too.
The Sixth Street Revitalisation Project which was jointly funded by the Council and Federal Government is one such project. The Street is almost unrecognisable. It's now a vibrant precinct for the community and retail sector.
Brenton's unwavering commitment to address social issues such as domestic violence and drug and alcohol abuse and crime prevention is also to be commended and again, something he and I have worked closely on.
And of course, Sturt Reserve. This is a transformative project for the community and Brenton is to be commended on the rollout of this initiative and the support he gave me to secure the Federal funding contribution.
I also worked closely with Brenton through the Thomas Foods fire and most recently the pandemic when I witnessed first-hand his dedication to the community during these tough times.
Brenton really has been instrumental in making Murray Bridge a 'thriving community' as he has encouraged those living, working and raising a family in the Murray Bridge region to 'make it theirs'.
I wish Brenton all the very best for the years ahead and hope they are spent relaxing and enjoying the community and region he loves so much.
