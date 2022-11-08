Round four of Murray Towns Cricket started with a well played game between the Wanderers and the Karoonda Magpies at the Murray Bridge Showgrounds.
The Karoonda Magpies played well, scoring 95 runs, but it was the Wanderers that took the lead with 138 runs, winning by 43.
Mypolonga and Mannum played off on Mannum's home turf but even on their own oval they did not have enough to keep them in the game, losing to Mypolonga.
Mannum was able to score 125 runs before all out, but Mypolonga only had four out by the time they scored 126 runs, winning by six wickets.
Monarto and Tailem Bend played an extremely close match at Homburg Oval, Monarto just taking the match.
It was a tough game but Monarto managed to take it home by one run, scoring 133 runs to 132 from Tailem Bend.
The second Wanderers win of the day was in the B Grade against Mannum, winning by five wickets
Mannum scored 115 runs on the day but Wanderers just played better on the day, winning with 116 runs and by five.
It was a thrashing at Meningie Oval for the Rambler's B Grade team, losing by 162 runs to Meningie Cricket Club.
Meningie went out ready to win, scoring a total of 202 runs against Ramblers' 40.
In yet another thrasher, Tailem Bend lost to Mypolonga, only managing to score 65 to Mypolonga's 205 runs.
Mypolonga played well at Jaensch Park, taking home the win by 140 runs.
The final B Grade game had Monarto go up against Imperials at Johnstone Park.
Unfortunately Monarto's gameplay just missed the mark, slipping under by five wickets to the Imperials, winning with 129 runs to 128.
The Grass Parrots went out to win in the C Grade against Tailem Bend, winning by 166 runs.
Tailem Bend ran high with 151 but the Grass Parrots were too good, winning with 317 runs.
Unfortunately the Ramblers versus Mypolonga C Grade game was forfeited by Ramblers, giving Mypolonga a free win.
Monarto played a very close game against Jervois, winning by one run at the Murray Bridge High School Oval.
Jervois managed 101 runs but Monarto's 102 gave them the win for the day.
Jervois beat Imperials by eight wickets in the Under 13's, Eagles won by 47 runs to Monarto, Wanderers beat Mannum by 106 runs, and Meningie lost to Mypolonga by 43 runs.
