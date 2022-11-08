The Murray Bridge Trucker's Memorial celebrated their 10th commemorative event on Saturday, November 5.
Families, friends and loved ones of those lost to trucking accidents gathered in Murray Bridge to share their love with others in the same situation.
The Murray Valley Standard's photographer, William Bailey attended the annual celebration to photograph the event's supporters.
By getting out and attending events like the Trucker's Memorial, the Murray Valley Standard hopes to showcase their support for the community, and in this case to the families and loved ones of those tragically gone too soon.
