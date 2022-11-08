Who will win in round five of the Lower Murray Pennant Bowls?

Karoonda V Jervois
Karoonda after a superb performance last Saturday will go into this one chock full of confidence, and the home side greens are always an advantage no matter where, and that is where the teams will be.
All being well they will be without change and red hot again going for a hat trick of wins.
Teams will be Ian Symonds SK, Keith Wood, Malcolm Waechter and Don Loller - Josh Porker SK, Paul Wegener, John Wegener and Barry Cornish - Rowan Zadow SK, Len Symonds, Peter Jones and Gary Zadow.
They will come up against Rodger Zarantenello SK, Graham Fromm, Jim Brandle and Rob Solley, - Tim Hicks SK, Shawn Hicks, Derek Vanderzon and Matt Wynne - Graeme Herbert SK, Stehen Kroenn, Graham Schenke and Jeremy Scannell.
Jervois was well beaten last time out, even so, it still could be a keen contest but Karoonda look to be the winners by 1-10 shots.
Murray Bridge V Tailem Bend
This could be a most interesting matchup, Murray Bridge just scraping through while Tailem, well beaten in some areas, is more than capable of causing an upset.
Teams subject to change : MB. Ben Traeger SK, Brian Traeger, Charlie Di Santo andTrevor Pevic - Darren McIntosh SK, Brian Leckie, Gerry Penta and Michael Ferris - Bruce Attrill SK, Peter Shilton, Tony Gill and Les Trewren.
TB. Duane Edwards SK, Rob. Hales, Brett. Reschke, Stuart Rooke - Travis Schenke SK, Merv Stevens, Kevin McDonald and Colin Baxter - Sam Shepherd SK, David Hoare, Trevor Koop and Damian Ackland.
Another toss of the coin between two classy outfits, it will all depend as usual on who performs on the day.
The Bridge at home will probably show a fraction more than their opponents and win another close one by four shots.
RSL V Mannum
Evidently Mannum was down on numbers last start but still managed to record all rinks up, on the other hand RSL is coming off a loss but still displayed a very smart day's bowling.
Anne Marie Kuchel SK, with her rink David Graham, Kerri Bolt and Garry Daniel staged from a 12 shot deficit to an eight shot win that will carry them into this match full of confidence.
Well supported by David Thiele, Karen Kneebone, David Newell and James Galbraith.
The other rink in the mix will be Max Wilkin SK, Michael Walker, Gillian Newell Damian Dolman.
They will be up against a very keen side well and truly on the prowl.
Garry Fowler Sk, Stephen Gregory, Graham Leathers and Kerry Pascoe - Terry McDonnell SK, Tom Towns, Trevor Dicker and Marie Wachtel - Graham Wakefield SK, John Howe, Chris Munde, and John McDiarmid.
RSL have a mighty chance at home but Mannum at this stage, home by 1- 10 shots.
- With thanks to PJ.
