The Murray Valley Standard

Who will win in round five of the Lower Murray Pennant Bowls?

November 8 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trevor Pevic playing for Murray Bridge in round four of the competition. Picture: William Bailey

Karoonda V Jervois

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.