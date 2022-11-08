Two new sporting clubs could be set to make their River Murray League debut in 2023.
When COVID struck in 2020, the Mallee football and netball competitions suffered, having to cancel the season and losing some of their players to the River Murray football and netball leagues - which continued with their competitions.
Earlier this year, the addition of the Coorong Cats to the RMFL - a merger between Border Downs-Tintinara and Meningie sporting clubs - meant the Mallee Football League had lost one of its six affiliated clubs.
After BDT left the Mallee League, it triggered Murrayville, Karoonda and Peake clubs to do the same to ensure their survival, leaving Lameroo and Pinnaroo alone in the Mallee League.
Unfortunately, the continuation of a football and netball season with only two clubs was not a viable option resulting in a survey and community consultation on the future of the league and the two remaining clubs.
On Sunday, November 6, the Karoonda and Peake football and netball clubs officially announced a merger and new name, the Mallee Districts Sporting Club, with hopes their application into the River Murray football and netball leagues is soon accepted.
Karoonda Netball Club president Caroline Philips said Peake and Karoonda have been in conversation with other clubs, most within the RMFL, in regards to their futures.
"From our perspective it's something we've been looking at for a long time, it's become apparent that we need to look at long term options for sustainability of sport in our communities," Ms Phillips said.
"It's about ensuring we have those opportunities for sport in our local towns because it is so very important, particularly in regional areas, for both our young people but also as a social outlet as well."
Joining the newly formed Mallee Districts Sporting Club in applying for the RMFL is another newly merged club, the Southern Suns, which is the combination of the Lameroo and Pinnaroo sporting clubs.
RMFL president Michelle Hill said a special meeting would be held some time over the next couple of weeks where the seven RMFL clubs will vote and decide if the two new clubs will join their ranks.
"The RMFL executive gets a vote but it's a consensus ... there's still lots of questions that clubs want to ask, they need to see the proposal of the two new clubs, see how they're run and what their numbers are like and that sort of stuff," Mrs Hill said.
"At the moment we have seven [clubs] and it makes our program very difficult, because to play two full rounds, just to play each other twice, is not a long enough season - to play three is too long, so we sort of go two and a half and it's a bit lopsided and we had three byes a year and it gets messy.
"With nine clubs, we would actually play each other twice and we'll only have two byes instead of three, and it will be a much fairer system.
"I think that everybody understand that the Mallee clubs and towns need sport in their region, and we need a bit of a fresh start, something new and fresh in our league.
The only downside that I've heard is the travel to Pinnaroo, but we're hoping with the program players will only have to travel every two years."
Plans for the possible future program will mean the Southern Suns will alternate home ovals, limiting the time players have to travel to Pinnaroo to once every second year - unless Pinnaroo is the home oval for the finals.
Currently, to join the RMFL a club is required to send an application form that outlines the sporting club's amenities, player numbers, financial sustainability, and showcase the club's governance - presidents and coaches doing their jobs and others willing to take those responsibilities if necessary.
A final requirement the RMFL looks for - but is not highlighted in their rules and regulations - is the inclusion of a netball club as well as a football club to ensure seasons and team numbers are equal for both sports.
"We have actually had conversations with the two new clubs and they've actually got better facilities than some of the clubs already existing in the River Murray, so that's fantastic, and they've both got ovals next door, so we're looking that maybe we don't start all our kids so early in the morning ... so we don't start anything until 9am and then people can play on the second oval," Mrs Hill said.
"We're doing a lot of chatting, we're doing a lot of thinking outside the square, and I think there's more positives than there are negatives.
"The travel is hard for some and petrol is increasing, we do understand that, but I think our footy clubs might be open to running a bus or something, so I'm sure if you said to your club 'we can't afford to travel', someone will help."
While the vote on the fate of the two new clubs is up to the current RMFL clubs, it is ultimately a final decision made by the SANFL.
"SANFL have been involved the whole way, in the process of helping the Mallee clubs because they don't want them to not be able to play sports," Mrs Hill said.
Representatives from the Lameroo and Pinnaroo sporting clubs were contacted for comment but have not responded at time of publication.
The team colours and nickname of the Mallee Districts Sporting Club, while already known by RMFL executives, will be publicly announced later this week.
