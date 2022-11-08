The Murray Valley Standard

Preparing riverfront communities for a high river

SL
By Sam Lowe
November 8 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES Chief of Staff, Graeme Wynwood at the SES office. Picture: Supplied

According to the most recent flow reports at time of publication, the River Murray is expected to have the equivalent of 54,000 Olympic sized swimming pools worth of water making its way downstream.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.