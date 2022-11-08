According to the most recent flow reports at time of publication, the River Murray is expected to have the equivalent of 54,000 Olympic sized swimming pools worth of water making its way downstream.
While there has been some minor inundation to riverside reserves in towns like Mannum and Murray Bridge, most of the water has yet to make its way towards the Murraylands.
In a bid to increase community knowledge and prepare riverfront communities for the possibility of inundation or damage to assets, the State Emergency Services (SES) are working with local councils to hold community engagement meetings.
Residents of the Mannum community will have the opportunity to learn more about the upcoming forecasts for the flow and levels of the River Murray during the SES meeting at 6pm on Wednesday, October 9.
SES Chief of Staff, Graeme Wynwood said the meeting provides an opportunity for the SES to provide the community with updated information in regards to flow rates, predictions and opportunities to protect homes, properties and assets.
"We'll be running some more sandbag and sand filling stations and we'll provide information about locations and timings for those at the meeting," Mr Wynwood said.
"Currently the flow rate is sitting at around 89 Gigalitres a day, we believe that will go to 90 a day in the coming week, and we'll reach 100 Gigalitres a day by around November 12, and the current peak is 135 in early December, but I think those numbers will move up a bit when we get those new forecasts in."
The SES currently have three other community engagement meetings planned for those who may not be able to attend the Mannum meeting.
On Thursday, November 10, a meeting will be held in Blanchetown, on Monday, November 14, in Murray Bridge, and on Wednesday, November 16 in Waikerie.
"The reason for the meetings is for us to be able to give the community some updated information, answer any questions that they've got, alleviate any fears and concerns that they've got, but also to gather some information about what local knowledge they've got," Mr Wynwood said.
"It's a long marathon event, we try and give people as much time as we can so that they can do things to protect their assets, and be able to do something about them, rather than wait until the problem is upon them.
"We also need to think about people who are vulnerable in the community and that takes some time to make arrangements for them or to make arrangements to move or get what they need in place," he said.
"It's an opportunity for us to give communities the best and updated information we can about where they can get support and what's available, but also what to expect, and communities do respond positively to these sorts of things where we tell them what they can do, we can give them information about the best ways for them to protect their property and things about keeping safe during these events."
Currently, State Government marine safety teams are working to identify and clearly mark any potential hazards in the River Murray as the flows increase.
The marine safety teams are working closely with local councils and other government agencies, including Department for Environment and Water, SA Police and State Emergency Service to report, assess and mitigate hazards on the river.
Anyone who notices a potential hazard on the River Murray is encouraged to report it via the Marine Safety SA website.
For more on River Murray high flows, please visit the State Government's dedicated website at www.sa.gov.au/topics/emergencies-and-safety/river-murray-high-flows-2022.
Call the flood and storm information line 1800 362 361 for River Murray high flows information.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.