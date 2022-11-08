It began in 1969, Bob Hunter's fond memories of the Murray Bridge Christmas Pageant, spending a weekend in November celebrating the holiday season and bringing joy to all ages.
He was not Father Christmas or one of his elves, but he was always there, whether it be attached to the back of a boat or in the front seat of one of his beautiful cars.
Bob started his journey of joy as a water skier, and "a pretty good one at that," he said.
"I've been 30 years in the Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge, and I've been putting a car in nearly every year it's been on, but prior to that, I was in the ski club, and the ski club would put our boats in and then a couple of us would put on a display down at Sturt Reserve," Bob said.
"We were the entertainment, the ski club down on the river, and there would be things going on down at Sturt Reserve, but we'd do ski jumping and jumping ropes and barefooting, one bloke even used to barefoot backwards!"
Since joining the ACCMB, Bob has taken some of his prized possessions - kids and grandkids - in some of his other prized possessions - a red MG Saloon - down the Murray Bridge main street and around Sturt Reserve.
"Our kids and then grandkids they used to start off in the boat, I had a boat that we used to put in and the kids would sit in the boat and then we'd go down to Sturt Reserve for the picnic, then myself and a couple of mates we'd put our boat in and we were the entertainment, it was a great activity," Bob said.
"So I've been involved in the pageant, in putting something in, boats and now cars - though I've given up skiing, I'm a bit old for barefoot skiing - for over 50 years."
This year, Bob will be taking his red, 1968 MG MGB out to play, because, Bob said, the red ones go faster.
"While I'm about and I'm in the car club, I'll always put a car in, we had it last year but it didn't go through the main street because of COVID, but it's always been a very popular thing in Murray Bridge," Bob said.
Christmas festivities in Murray Bridge will begin on Friday, November 18 from 5pm-9pm, and the Christmas Pageant will start from 11am on Saturday, November 19, with festive fun throughout the day.
