In Murray Bridge, there are currently around 55 members in the local Neighbourhood Watch group.
To celebrate the current members and showcase what is on offer as a member of Neighbourhood Watch, three members and Murray Bridge Police Senior Constable, David Brown gathered outside of Bunnings for National Neighbourhood Watch Week.
"We're actually looking for more people, more people to get out there and deliver newsletters and promote Neighbourhood Watch, because at the end of the day it's there to assist police so if they see something, they let us know, and it's also important to get the information out to the public, it's an extra resource," Constable Brown said.
Margaret and Norman Paterson, and Jock Macgill are just three members that spent their day looking to encourage more people to join up, especially younger people, as they all said their age limits the help they can provide as members of Neighbourhood Watch.
"We need younger people coming in that understand electronics, with mobile phones, where they can press a button and it goes out to a million people, and this is where I think Neighbourhood Watch has got left behind a bit, if we can get younger ones in that can understand it, I think we can spread the word better," Norman Paterson said.
Over the next 12 month period, there are plans for Neighbourhood Watch to take a step forward into the digital realm and utilise social media platforms as a source of information.
If you or anyone you know may be interested in becoming a member or volunteer for Neighbourhood Watch, please contact Senior Constable David Brown or Senior Constable Kim Ide from Murray Bridge Police on 8535 6345 for more information.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.