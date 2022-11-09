Make the most of your recycling efforts Advertising Feature

Murray Bridge Recycling encourages residents to get serious about reducing their environmental footprint and bring their plastic, bottles and cans to their depot.



The centre's Todd Shulz says there's easy money to be made with the 10c refund calculated on the spot and cash paid immediately for bottles and cans.

"It doesn't matter if it's one bag or a year's supply, we can take care of it."

Todd, his wife Rachael and his father Warren operate the business from Thomas Street. They accept anything from paper and cardboard to glass, bottles and cans.

"All glass beverage bottles and cans and soft drink bottles up to two litres have a 10 cent refund," he said.

"Along with flavoured milk cartons up to 600ml."

Reduce your impact on the environment and make money at the same time. Recycling bottles and cans is a great way to earn some extra cash. Photo Shutterstock.

Todd said there were government proposals on the table that would see wine, spirit and almost any beverage bottle attract a refund.

"This will be great when it happens because people who are already recycling will do it with these items too. But in the meantime there are other products that we accept that people might not realise."

For the serious recycler, Todd suggested they become familiar with the numbers that are located within the recycle symbol on the bottom of the bottle.

"Some of the harder plastics that we can take have the numbers 1, 2 and 5 in the symbol. These include things like two litre clear orange juice bottles, milk bottles, plastic pot plant pots, ice cream containers and shampoo bottles."

His number one tip was for residents to work out how they would store their items and how often they would come into the depot.

"Some people come in weekly and others save for the whole year and then bring it all in in one load. Usually around this time of year. Once they get their cash they then go straight to the shops and stock up for Christmas!"

Murray Bridge Recycling also offers a commercial service where they can collect recyclable items from business premises.

"Residents who might be sceptical about where the recycling that they put in their bins gets dealt with should come to us. Everything that comes here gets recycled in South Australia and we do everything within our power to ensure that."

He said while households in the region have certainly demonstrated an increase in recycling over the years, there's always room for improvement.