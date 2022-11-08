Murray Bridge is a community that plays a lot of sports, whether it be football, netball, bowls, tennis or 8 ball to name a few.
Among each sport there are legends, they may not be the best on the field but they could be showcasing something others do not.
Now is the time to recognise these local sporting legends with the Rural City of Murray Bridge Sports Award.
Manager for Organisational Development Martin Smallridge said Murray Bridge is a sporting town with a reputation for producing world class champions.
"From the inspirational story of Paris to the Bush, to more recent achievements by James McCrae, Katrina Webb, Alex Wilson, Alex Bolt, Ivan Long, Chad Wingard, Brad Lienert and Warren Tredrea - this is a breeding ground for talent," Mr Smallridge said.
"Sporting excellence takes dedication and it's important to honour and support the achievements of our local legends in the making.
"So be a legend and nominate one today - show them they have the support of their community and they strive for glory and gold," he said.
The 2022 Rural City of Murray Bridge Sports Awards have been separated into five categories to recognise the broad range of performers in the community.
The first two categories are Sportsperson of the Year - male and female - the second, Young Sportsperson of the Year - male and female - and finally, the Sporting Volunteer of the Year.
To be successful, nominations must be submitted or supported by a local sporting organisations.
All eligible nominees need to have participated in their sport during the past year, live in the Rural City of Murray Bridge for at least part of that year, and be affiliated with or supported by a local sporting organisation if one exists for that discipline in the region.
For more information and to access voting forms visit www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au/sportsawards
