Residents and travellers to the Murraylands have been asked to clean the mud from their vehicles to help prevent the spread of weeds and soil borne pathogens.
The request comes as flooding and high-water events experienced along the Murray River have created muddy driving conditions, providing perfect conditions for weed seeds to stick to.
Unsuspecting drivers may be inadvertently picking up unwanted weed seeds or soil borne pathogens, transporting them to a new location.
Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board District officer Bec Gould said that this can lead to weed seeds germinating on roadsides and private properties, causing new incursions.
"We're particularly concerned that weeds such as buffel grass, African lovegrass, khaki weed, innocent weed, Bathurst burr, golden dodder, caltrop, horehound and three corner jacks could be spread to new areas as a result of the wet conditions," Ms Gould said.
"Soil borne pathogens are also at risk of being spread via mud, including Phytophthora die-back which puts native plants at risk."
The Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board have strongly encouraged community members and visitors to the region to thoroughly clean the mud from their vehicles after driving through muddy conditions.
"Consider finding a safe area to pull over and remove mud in situ, leaving as much of the potential weed seed risk where it was found," Ms Gould said.
"This will help to contain the spread of weeds across our landscape and prevent it spreading to new areas.
"Mud can be removed using a stick or a tool to scrape it off, or you can use a pressurised washer or hose," she said.
"If you need to wash a muddy vehicle at home, select a gravel or bare surface where position weeds can be managed if they emerge. Mud and debris should be collected and disposed of in your general waste wheelie bin."
