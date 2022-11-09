The Murray Valley Standard

Prevent the spread of weeds and soil borne pathogens

By Sam Lowe
November 9 2022 - 3:30pm
Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board request drivers clean mud from vehicles. Picture: Supplied

Residents and travellers to the Murraylands have been asked to clean the mud from their vehicles to help prevent the spread of weeds and soil borne pathogens.

