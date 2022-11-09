The Murraylands Cycling Club has been successful in receiving the Active Kids Grant to support young athletes in the Murraylands region.
The club is one of 90 sporting clubs across Australia that will benefit from free uniforms and equipment from the Australian Sports Foundation's Active Kids Grants.
The grant received by the Murraylands Cycling Club is valued at up to $2,475 and will provide free equipment to members aged 20 years or younger.
A spokesperson from the Murraylands Cycling Club said the equipment from HART Sport will be instrumental when running the Mobile Cycling Clinic's at Schools as courses will need to be marked out using the Witches Hats and Field Markers.
"The Megaphone, Air Horn and Squistle's will be a great aid in communicating with the kids during their various exercises and drills and the Podium will be a nice touch at the end of the sessions to present encouragement awards to the kids," they said.
"We conservatively estimate that at least 200 Children yearly from Schools in the Murraylands And Adelaide Hills districts will benefit from the use of the equipment provided by the grant.
"We would definitely recommend the Active Kids Grant to other clubs because in our case it will be a huge boost to help us get our Project from a dream to a reality."
