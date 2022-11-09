The Murray Valley Standard

Young athletes from Murraylands Cycling Club receive grant support

SL
By Sam Lowe
November 10 2022 - 9:30am
The Murraylands Cycling Club has been successful in receiving the Active Kids Grant to support young athletes in the Murraylands region.

SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

