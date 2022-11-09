The Murray Valley Standard

Southern Mallee Suns, Mallee Storm join River Murray Football, Netball Leagues

SL
By Sam Lowe
November 9 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two new clubs join the RMFL's 2023 season. Picture: Supplied

Two new additions have been accepted into the River Murray Football and Netball Leagues (RMFL) - the Southern Suns and the Mallee Storm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.