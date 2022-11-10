Over 200 Mid Murray residents attended Mannum's community State Emergency Service (SES) meeting, preparing the community for the high river event.
The meeting - a collaboration between the Mid Murray Council and the SES - provided an opportunity for local residents to hear from government and organisation representatives on how they will assist in preparing the community for possible flooding or other impacts as a result of the high river levels.
SES community officer, Penny Kazla, lead the meeting, supported by Ben Scales and David Hassett from the Mid Murray Council, Mike Baker from the SES, Joshua Zugajev from SA Water, Chrissie Bloss from the Department for Environment and Water (DEW), Barbara Cowey from Primary Industries and Regions South Australia (PIRSA), Tony Davis from Housing SA, and Donna Grey from the Department of Infrastructure and Transport (DIT).
A representative from the SA Power Networks (SAPN) had to pull out at the last minute but Donna Grey provided the crowd with talking points from SAPN.
The community meeting provided an opportunity for State and Local Government to provide the most recent river level information to the community, including flow rates, flood mapping, possible cancellation of ferries, and possible impacts to other facilities.
SES Deputy Incident Controller, Mike Baker, said currently, there are 89 gigalitres per day (GL/per day) coming across the South Australian border from Victoria with flows expected to increase to 100 GL/per day by November 12 and following that 150 GL/per day by early December.
"With that figure of 150 GL, our current contingency planning and everything we're working to as a contingency agency is at 180 GL, so we're working at a higher level just to maintain confidence and to be able to provide accurate information, just in case, and making sure we're in an organised manner," Mr Baker said.
"Within our area of operation, we have two areas of warnings, that is split up to be the upper part of the Murray and the lower part of the Murray, currently both parts of the Murray are in watch and act ... but you'll see a lot of warnings of watch and act and similar coming through your devices regularly over the coming weeks."
Mid Murray Council CEO, Ben Scales, said, the Mid Murray Council has instigated their critical instance management team and a business continuity team, as well as a recovery plan, but council's current focus is on preparedness.
"We've undertaken flood mapping of the river and all of our assets and areas of up to 200 GL/per day - we hope it doesn't get to that - but obviously we want to be prepared and make sure we know," Mr Scales said.
"Council has got 3,000 kilometres of road network, we are currently predicting that 250 kilometres of that road network will be impacted by inundation and result in closures to protect the assets.
"We'll try and communicate as early as possible, we were doing it within a couple of weeks' notice, but as the river rises and inundation happens quickly, we'll have to make quick decisions on that, and we'll communicate that as quickly as possible," he said.
SA Water's Joshua Zugajev said that currently, there are no issues to either drinking water or wastewater plants in the Mannum area, and that the unlikely situation of inundation to both plants occurred, an earthy odour or taste to drinking water will be the only impact.
Donna Grey from the Department of Infrastructure and Transport said DIT is working closely with other government agencies to ensure as much notice as possible is provided to the community in regards to the closure of ferries.
"We've been gathering data and planning to ensure that our roads, ferries and marine environments continue to be a safe place for our community," Ms Grey said.
"With this information, I can advise that some ferries may need to close as the river rises, as they become unsafe at higher levels ... our marine team will be taking regularly measurements to make sure the timing of closing and reopening the ferries with the safety of the public and ferry operators in mind at all times.
"Our marine team are doing their best to ensure the ferries keep running as long as they can safely, and we'll be using the SA Gov websites to keep the community up to date as much as we can," she said.
To continue community engagement and ensure preparedness in the river region, another SES community meeting will be held on Monday, November 14, in Murray Bridge, and on Wednesday, November 16 in Waikerie.
For more on River Murray high flows, please visit the State Government's dedicated website at www.sa.gov.au/topics/emergencies-and-safety/river-murray-high-flows-2022.
Call the flood and storm information line 1800 362 361 for River Murray high flows information.
