Results for Local Government elections were announced on Saturday, November 12 by the Electoral Commission of South Australia.
Here are the new elected members and mayors that will be taking charge over Murraylands communities over the next four years.
Both the Mid Murray Council and the Rural City of Murray Bridge Council welcomed new mayors following the election, while Paul Simmons from the Coorong District Council and Caroline Philips from the District Council of Karoonda East Murray were both re-elected for another mayoral term.
Following an eight year stint from the former mayor, former elected member for the Rural City of Murray Bridge, Wayne Thorley, was elected as the new Mayor.
Mayor Thorley received 4,093 first preference votes; his competitor, Dawn Matthews, receiving 1,470 first preference votes.
Results for the new elected members on the Rural City of Murray Bridge council are yet to be confirmed by the Electoral Commission of South Australia at time of publication.
It was a close win for Mayor Simone Bailey in the Mid Murray Council, with 1,655 votes, her predecessor, Dave Burgess, receiving 934 first preference votes.
Other Mid Murray Council mayoral candidate, Kevin Meyers, received 471 votes.
Joining Mayor Bailey on the new Mid Murray Council will be Jen Davis and John Forrester from the Eyre Ward, Kelly Gladigau, Victoria Hammond, Kirsty MacGregor, and Mandy Toczek McPeake from the Shearer Ward, and finally Geoff Barber and Roslyn Schultz from the Murray Ward.
Former and re-elected Mayor of the District Council of Karoonda East Murray, Caroline Philips, was uncontested in her nomination, automatically winning the role for another term.
Eleven candidates contested six council vacancies, with Russell Norman, Hannah Loller, Gerry Paay, Greg Turner, Fred Zadow and Simon Martin being elected for the roles.
Voters for the Coorong District Council chose to continue with their current Mayor, voting in Mayor Paul Simmons for another term with 1,505 first preference votes.
Mayor Simmons was contested by one of his predecessors, Neville Jaensch, who received 421 votes, and Rosa Hillam, who received 209 votes.
Similar to the Rural City of Murray Bridge, the elected members of the new Coorong District Council are yet to be confirmed by the ECSA by time of publication.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.