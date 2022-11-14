The Murray Valley Standard
Council Elections

Introducing the new Mayors and elected members of the Murraylands

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated November 14 2022 - 12:54pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Results for Local Government elections were announced on Saturday, November 12 by the Electoral Commission of South Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.