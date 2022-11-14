Murray Bridge Police have made two morning arrests on Monday, November 14.
At about 12:30am on Monday November, 14, Murray Bridge Police stopped a vehicle travelling on Lohmann Street and breath tested the driver.
The driver, a 52-year-old Murray Bridge man, allegedly returned a positive breath test result of 0.142.
He was reported for drink driving and issued with a six month instant loss of licence and his vehicle was impounded for 28 days.
The 52-year-old will be summoned to attend court at a later date.
On Monday, November14 Murray Bridge Police stopped a car travelling on Gail Crescent to conduct a breath test.
The driver, a 22-year-old Riverland woman, allegedly returned a positive result of 0.093.
She was reported for drink driving and received a six month loss of licence, and will be summoned to attend court at a later date.
