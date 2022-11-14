Car fire and stolen bench grinder reported in Murray Bridge

Murray Bridge Police are currently investigating a vehicle that was torched on the South Eastern Freeway late last week.
At about 11pm on Monday, November 7, the victim locked and parked his black 2008 Subaru Liberty on a dirt road cut away on Swanport Village Road, Murray Bridge.
Just before 8.30am on Wednesday, November 9, the stolen car was dumped and torched on the South Eastern Freeway at Murray Bridge, only a kilometre from where it had first been parked.
Police are currently seeking any witnesses who saw the vehicle fire or who may have dashcam footage of the stolen car or anyone in the vicinity that may assist with the investigation into the theft and fire.
Murray Bridge Police are also seeking the assistance of the public to identify a bench grinder suspected of being stolen.
Police investigating the theft of tools from a local hardware store attended and searched a Murray Bridge home on Thursday, November 10.
A 40-year-old Murray Bridge man was arrested and charged with theft and other offences.
He was bailed to appear in the Murray Bridge Magistrates Court on February 14.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au
