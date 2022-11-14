Residents of the River Murray have been again asked to prepare for higher than expected flows as the State Government revised previous forecasts.
On Friday, November 11, the State Government revised the river forecasts of 150 gigalitres per day (GL/per day) from earlier that week to 165GL/per day by early December, bringing levels similar to those experienced in the 1975 floods.
The new forecasts show there is now a moderate probability of 200 GL/per day at peak flow, and a lesser probability of 220GL/per day.
Minister for Climate, Environment and Water, Susan Close, said the new flow predictions raise the risk of flooding in low lying areas and the State Government are urging people to prepare as best they can.
"The uncertainties in flow forecasting mean people need to prepare for at least the worst case scenario so we get through this event without any risk to life and reduced impact on property," Ms Close said.
"As we have said from the beginning of this event, forecasting the flood peak is exceptionally difficult until the flood peak enters the main channel of the River.
"While these levels of uncertainty are expected to reduce over the coming weeks, the forecast will still be subject to regular refinement," she said.
As the risk of flooding in low-lying areas increases, Murraylands communities are being warned to prepare their properties and to factor in any potential road closures and other disruptions, including loss of power.
Current water level predictions state that the Lower Lakes are not currently forecast to experience any flood levels, as it is expected that the peak can be managed through barrage releases.
However, there will still be a possibility that short-term lake level changes may result from local weather events.
South Australian State Emergency Services (SASES) Chief Officer Chris Beattie said the SASES continues to work with the Department for Environment and Water around the increased flows to ensure timely advice to river communities.
"The SES has held a number of community meetings across the River Murray communities and it's pleasing to see these have been well attended both in person and online," Mr Beattie said.
"With increased flow and higher water levels, we urge anyone on the water to be aware of their risk, wear life jackets and supervise children at all times.
"We will be opening strategic sandbagging locations where community can access sandbags, sand and information on how to best protect their properties. Again, I encourage people to take only what they need," he said.
While the current predicted peak flow is still expected to arrive at the South Australian border in early December, flows of around 150GL/per day are expected to cross the border in late November and not drop below this level before the second week of January.
Beyond that, the flow rate is expected to remain above 100GL/per day throughout the remainder of January and likely beyond.
The SASES continue to run community meetings in Waikerie and Murray Bridge this week to ensure community preparedness for the high river event.
The meetings can be attended in person or via the SASES Facebook live stream at www.facebook.com/SAStateEmergencyService.
The SASES is urging people to become familiar with best practise sandbag usage. Information on how to most effectively use sandbags is here.
People wanting more information on the River Murray flood event should call the flood and storm information line - 1800 362 361 - which can be called at any time.
New inundation maps are being prepared and will be made available shortly.
A list of FAQs is available here.
