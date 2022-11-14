The Murray Valley Standard

The Murraylands Cycling Club welcomes their first junior racing member

By Sam Lowe
Updated November 15 2022 - 4:09pm, first published 9:30am
A new, younger addition has been made to the Murraylands Cycling Club with the introduction of the club's first junior racing member.

Local News

