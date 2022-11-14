A new, younger addition has been made to the Murraylands Cycling Club with the introduction of the club's first junior racing member.
Zac Liebich is an enthusiastic eight-year-old cyclist from Taylorville in the Riverland.
He has recently joined the Murraylands Cycling Club as a junior racing member and has big hopes for his future as a cyclist.
As a country boy Zac loves to be able to get out for a ride when he can, usually with his Mum, Dad or his brothers, and is currently on the path of pestering his parents to take him for a ride in Europe.
While he has only recently started racing, Zac has become a part of the cycling community, already meeting great friends and competitors from all over the state.
Zac now joins the club's original local junior member, Hayley Hunt, and the club hopes there will be many more, especially once some of the junior instructing and coaching initiatives are up and running in the new year.
The club's new initiatives will include a Mobile Cycling Clinic, Talent Identification Programs, Coaching Clinics and transporting juniors to coaching and racing at venues in Adelaide until facilities are set up in Murray Bridge.
The Murraylands Cycling Club are looking forward to working with the Rural City of Murray Bridge and the new Council members to help turn the dream of a Traffic Free Cycling Complex that the whole community can use into a reality in the not too distant future.
As well as a new addition to the cycling team, the Murraylands Cycling Club's new kits have arrived, with members donning their new orange and blue uniforms around the Murraylands already.
To become a member of the Murraylands Cycling Club, go to the club's website at www.murraylandscc.org.au for further details.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.