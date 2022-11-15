New 'supersized' sandbag technology will be implemented to protect properties and infrastructures from the current River Murray flooding event.
The South Australian State Emergency Services (SASES) will begin use of the new system - DEFENCELL - which will act as a temporary levee flood protection system and can be filled with sand to build barriers and structures to properties and infrastructure.
Chris Beattie, SASES Chief Officer, said the SASES are working with local councils and communities to identify the most appropriate areas to deploy these flood barriers.
"SASES personnel have already undertaken training on how to use and deploy the new flood protection system," Mr Beattie said.
"The DEFENCELL system provides an extra flood mitigation tool we can access to assist in protecting critical structures.
"In essence, the DEFENCELL works the same way as a sandbag but at a larger scale, helping hold back and divert floodwaters," he said.
"If required, it will allow us to build larger sandbag structures, improving SES capabilities and providing further confidence to potentially impacted communities going forward.''
Minister for Emergency Services Joe Szakacs said the Government is supporting all efforts to deploy resources to ease against the risk of predicted high river flows to hit in December.
"SASES have been going above and beyond to roll out any and every resource possible to keep the risk of rising water levels as low as possible, and I commend their efforts," Mr Szakacs said.
Further information on what to do before, during and after a flood can be found on the SASES website at ses.sa.gov.au or by calling the Flood and Storm Infoline on 1800 362 361.
