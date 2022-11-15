A new report from the RAA has shown regional road users are 'missing the point' when it comes to speeding.
The report showcased the amount and cost of fines received from specific point-to-point average speed cameras on regional roads over a five year period (2017/18-2021/22), two of which were in the Murraylands region.
Both the South Eastern Freeway and the Dukes Highway were included in the report however appeared at opposite ends of the list, with the South Eastern Freeway reporting the most fines and the Dukes Highway the least.
Over the five year period, travellers between the Nairne to Callington average speed camera zone racked up 20,331 fines, equivalent to $10,290,601.
On the other end of the scale, the KiKi to Coonalpyn average speed camera zone only picked up 3,569 drivers for speeding, costing $1,883,377.
RAA Senior Manager for Safety and Infrastructure Charles Mountain said the number of motorists caught speeding despite the prominent warning signs was disconcerting.
"Motorists must remember they risk much more than a fine if they exceed the speed limit," Mr Mountain said.
"Speeding - especially on roads with limits of 90km/h to 110km/h - can put not only you and your loved ones, but also other road users at increased risk of death or serious injury.
"Tragically, more lives are lost from crashes on regional roads each year than those in metropolitan areas," he said.
"However, we always urge drivers to be focussed remain vigilant and be aware of changing conditions and exercise caution when travelling on regional roads."
