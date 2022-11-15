Unity College in Murray Bridge celebrated and commemorated the late Queen's service to the Commonwealth with a tree planting ceremony.
Unity College received $14,464 in funding from the Federal Government through the Plant Trees for the Queen's Jubilee Program, announced at the start of Her Majesty's 70th year of service.
Member for Barker, Tony Pasin, joined teachers and students at the school to celebrate the Queen's 70 years of service and shed some light on her significance to the younger students.
Mr Pasin spoke to some students from Unity College and said that while nobody knows who said it, it is said that a measure of a strong society is when old people plant trees that they will never seek the shade of.
"Old people like me, like your teachers, like your school council, like your faith leaders, what we've done is, we've facilitated the planting of those trees ... but we've got a reasonable expectation that we won't enjoy the shade of them, but you will, and your children will, and you see, that's the strength of a strong society," Mr Pasin said.
"Now this program ... was a program to commemorate 70 years of service of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth the Second, now when we were considering how we ought to commemorate that service - because Her Majesty has passed away, that has sometimes been conflated with memorialising her life, this was more a memorial of her 70 years of service.
"We thought how could we best commemorate that, and we reflected about that saying of old people planting trees but we also remembered, and it's long before my time so it'll be long before your time, that when Her Majesty visited Australia in 1954," he said.
"She visited thousands of towns ... and almost invariably because people wanted to remember her stay, they wanted there to be a permanent commemoration of her visit, often trees were planted in towns, and so we thought what a lovely way to complete the circle 70 years on, as to plant trees in Her Majesty's honour."
Mr Pasin said to the students that the trees may be substantial but they are vulnerable, and that if anybody is having a bit too much fun remind them that they are not just trees, they are a living memory of Her Majesty.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.