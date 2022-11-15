V39 Nick Parker takes the number one spot for Speedcars with 108 points, V3 Dillon Ghent with 92 points in second, S57 Robert Heard in third with 85 points, S6 Jack McCarthy close behind in fourth position with 83 points, NT9 Garth Thompson with 73 points in fifth, and N89 Brayden Willmington in sixth position with 66 points.