In preparation for round four of the Ausloans Finance Strathalbyn Track Championship at the Murray Bridge Speedway, here are the current point standings as of round three.
For the AMCA's, V24 Darren McCarthy sits in the number one position with 203 points.
V7 Frank Thierry follows in second with 176 points, V19 Kent Davey in third with 106 points, S88 David Moore in fourth place with 105 points, S2 Michael Qualmann with 89 points in fifth, and finally V0 Malcolm Crick in sixth position with 72 points.
In the Formula 500s, S21 Richard Schmidt takes the first position with 187 points, followed closely behind by S64 Patrick Merrett in second with 185 points.
S72 Corey Jones sits in third with 173 points, S73 Brendan Zadow taking the fourth position with 138 points, S31 Harrison Pfitzner not far behind in fifth with 135 points, and V55 Liam Russell in the sixth position with 26 points.
S46 Lucas Warnett tops the leaderboard for the Junior Sedans Top Stars, followed by S5 Riley Greig in second, S56 Ollie Barlett in third, MDA14 Cameron Smith in fourth position, and S9 Lachlan Brown in fifth.
S91 Henry Brumfield sits in sixth position, MDA13 Lachlan Smith in the seventh spot, MDA32 Diesel Fallon in eighth, S4 Beau Allman in ninth, and finally S2 Ky McEwin in 10th.
For the Junior Sedans New Stars points, S13 Summer Gesell leads, followed by MDA12 Ryan Burns in second, S25 Evan McAllister in third, S89 Lyndal Gilding in fourth, S26 Bree McAllister in fifth, and S88 Ryan Gilding in sixth position.
MDA86 is number one for points in the Modified Sedans with MB94 in second position, MDA92 Jarod Waters in third, S68 Kayla Knox in fourth spot, and MDA6 Peter McCarthy in fifth.
MDA15 Will Shore takes sixth for Modified Sedans, SA31 Shelley Crouch seventh, S18 Brandon Elphick eighth, MDA23 Trev Logan in ninth, and S89 Justin Demaine in 10th place.
V39 Nick Parker takes the number one spot for Speedcars with 108 points, V3 Dillon Ghent with 92 points in second, S57 Robert Heard in third with 85 points, S6 Jack McCarthy close behind in fourth position with 83 points, NT9 Garth Thompson with 73 points in fifth, and N89 Brayden Willmington in sixth position with 66 points.
S112 Drew Flatman tops the 10 for the Street Stocks, S17 Carey Weston in second, S7 Craig Buchanan is in third position, S3 Keith Moore in fourth, and S11 Ryan Buchanan in fifth.
S14 Migel Reichstein sits in sixth position, S28 Jarryd Farrell in seventh, S91 Darren Brumfield takes eighth position, S0 Moss Buchanan in ninth, and S24 Curtis Brown in the final, 10th position.
For the Super Sedans, V12 Darren Giacometti takes the lead with 108 points, S45 Chris Ferguson in second with 89 points, S12 Kym Hammerstein close in third with 87 points, S93 Kym Jury in fourth place with 74 points, and V19 Danny Smith in fifth position with 62 points.
S8 Nick Hall sits in first for the V6 Sprints, S7 John Pfeiler in second, S84 Jordan Grillet third, S17 Kym Simon in fourth, S81 Archie Fabian in fifth place, S61 in sixth position, S36 Brenton Philips seventh, and S184 Anthony Grillet in the eighth position.
S1 Tyson Martin takes the first place for the final Speedway event, the Wingless Sprints.
S23 Jack McCarthy sits in second, VX97 Blake Walsh in third, S49 Darryl Knuckey in fourth place, S38 James Rodda in fifth, S26 Rylan Furler in sixth place, VX41 Aaron Kennett in seventh position, S58 Nate Trewin in eighth, S47 Anthony Tapley in ninth place, and finally S36 Ryan Alexander in 10th position.
