Round three point standings for the Ausloans Finance Track Championship

November 15 2022 - 5:30pm
Tyson Martin, winner of the 30-lap Wingless Sprint feature event earlier this year. Picture: Pickos Photos

In preparation for round four of the Ausloans Finance Strathalbyn Track Championship at the Murray Bridge Speedway, here are the current point standings as of round three.

