Tempestuous day on the Murray Bridge Golf Course

November 16 2022 - 9:30am
Wild weather on Saturday played havoc with the weekly golf competition reducing the field to just 42 hardy souls with the vast majority being visitors from other clubs, most of the locals finding better things to do elsewhere.

