Tempestuous day on the Murray Bridge Golf Course

Wild weather on Saturday played havoc with the weekly golf competition reducing the field to just 42 hardy souls with the vast majority being visitors from other clubs, most of the locals finding better things to do elsewhere.
Strong winds, intermittent rain and thunder and lightning which forced a cessation of play at one point all made it a very tough day at the office for those who gave the Corey Dahlitz Plumbing Stableford competition a go.
With nearly a dozen players opting to discontinue their rounds after conditions made playing virtually impossible because of waterlogged fairways and greens late in the day, it was left to Echunga GC journeyman Graeme Vivian to emerge on top.
He played brilliantly to score 38 points and win on a countback from playing partner and verbal punching bag Mick Voigt who was on track for victory before scrubbing the last hole.
The competition was, of course, reduced to an ungraded event due to lack of numbers.
Peter Manson was the first of the ball winners with a great 38 point haul as well.
Scott Handke had 36, Gary Martin and Wayne Lobban 35 and finally we saw Murray Bridge members to the fore with "Dog" Rothe and Craig Mathew carding 34 points apiece.
Luke Woods and Jeremy Paech were next best with 33.
Mario Grande won the Yabby on the fourth hole and Luke Woods took advantage of some of the visitors not entering the professional competition by taking it out on a countback with his 20 point back nine.
It was certainly tough going and especially for those trying their luck on the difficult sixth and 17th par threes where not one player could get their ball to stay on either green for the day.
Hopefully we will be back to normal weatherwise for this weekend's par competition.
