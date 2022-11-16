Power supplies to some residents along the River Murray will be disconnected as floodwaters and forecasted peaks continue to rise.
SA Power Networks have warned the disconnection of electricity to individual properties is no longer possible and the disconnection of some assets may leave residents on higher ground away from the river without power.
SA Power Networks Head of Corporate Affairs, Paul Roberts, said the higher the flows in the River Murray, the more disconnections will be required and once assets have been disconnected, it could be weeks or even months before power can be safely restored.
"The reality is that floodwater and electricity are a dangerous combination that put people and property at terrible risk," Mr Roberts said.
"We are focused on keeping the community, customers and our people safe in an event that could go on for several months.
"Realistically, people need to be aware that if they choose to stay in their homes, electricity supply may not be available and it may be a long time before it is restored," he said.
"We are not prepared to send our crews into floodwaters to undertake disconnections. That means we will be disconnecting electricity supply at points that are safe - likely impacting multiple customers."
Radial supply lines that supply the wider river community, cross over the river and flood plains, may need to be turned off if the clearances between power lines and water is unsafe, impacting customers outside of flooded areas.
In terms of ensuring safety, SA Power Networks have supplied a list of some issues the public need to be aware of, including:
"We are making daily assessments about the safety of electricity supply and we also are having to assess our ability to get crews safely to these areas," Mr Roberts said.
"We are doing everything we can to work with customers and will give as much notice as we can of impending disconnections."
Further information is available via www.sapowernetworks.com.au or on social media.
