Mayor Thorley, supporting the community across the bridge

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated November 15 2022 - 4:22pm, first published 12:30pm
Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor, Wayne Thorley. Picture: Supplied

Wayne Thorley is the new Mayor of the Rural City of Murray Bridge.

