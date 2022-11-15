Wayne Thorley is the new Mayor of the Rural City of Murray Bridge.
Over the past four years, Mayor Thorley was a dedicated elected member of the Rural City of Murray Bridge, stepping up three years ago to take the role of Deputy Mayor for former Mayor, Brenton Lewis.
Mayor Thorley said the outcome of the election has left him humbled to know the community is willing to put their trust in him as their new local leader.
"Everyone tells me I've got big shoes to fill and I think they certainly are, but I think, the way I look at it is, I've got a really good team of elected members with us again, and I think we'll constantly continue on on that path of trying to make our place a really liveable place and opportunities for it to encourage business and people to come and live in our community," Mayor Thorley said.
"We are keen to get out and do those things and make sure our services stay at a high quality at the same time."
During his election period, Mayor Thorley outlined some areas of focus he and his new council would like to look at to ensure a better, safer community.
One of those was improving facilities to residents across the bridge in Murray Bridge East.
"I'm really keen to do some work on the amenities over on the east side, relating to footpaths and so forth, just so people can get around and feel safe about doing things," Mayor Thorley said.
"Also, to start the conversation with the State Government with how we start bypassing heavy vehicles out of our residential areas, ultimately they're shredding our road, Maurice Road and Hindmarsh Road, and just ruining the amenities of the people that live there, and those people deserve better than that."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.