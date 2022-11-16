The clouds are set to clear following the weekend's storm before another makes its way through Murray Bridge.
Despite the week starting off with some wild weather, things are looking up for Murray Bridge as the clouds clear and the temperatures rise.
Reports currently show that it may be a wet and cloudy start to Wednesday but come Thursday, there is zero per cent chance of rain and temperatures moving from the teens up to 23 degrees Celsius for a mostly sunny day.
While Thursday's weather looks promising, Friday is boasting the warmest day of the week at 26 degrees Celsius during the day before a 20 per cent chance of rain in the evening, threatening what Saturday has to offer.
As the weekend rolls around, so does another storm with possible rainfall up to 15 millimetres and temperatures at around 24 degrees Celsius, it is set to be an interesting day for the Murray Bridge Christmas Show.
Sunny skies return on Sunday with temperatures looking to be in the low twenties for the beginning of next week.
Do you have any pictures of the wild weather you would like to send us? Email us your photos on editor.mvstandard.austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.