Plans for a $15 million planetarium and observatory are on the horizon for the River Murray International Dark Sky Reserve.
Tucked away in an underground mound to protect the sky from light, the plans would provide a new educational and professional scientific opportunity for the Murraylands region.
Chairman of the River Murray International Dark Sky Reserve and Mid Murray Landcare SA, Chris Tugwell said the addition of a new facility in the reserve will allow an educational experience on supporting local nocturnal life and how people can do their part to decrease light pollution, but also a professional research facility to undertake scientific studies.
"One of Adelaide's best architects, he's come up with this underground building, it's going to be under an earthen mound, and so the only things that are going to stick up out of the top are the telescopes, and everything else is underground, it's quite brilliant," Mr Tugwell said.
Graham Hardy, the project's architect, has designed the plan for the underground observatory to showcase at Parliament House in Adelaide on Thursday, November 17.
The large circular design is split into two smaller hemispheres with a path down the middle, each side providing different interactive opportunities for both amateur and professional astronomers.
"On one side there will be the amateur astronomy side for people like the astronomical society and so on, and on the other side, it will be a full professional research telescope with accommodation and computers and all of that sort of stuff underneath it," Mr Tugwell said.
"Under the other side will be a planetarium so that people can see the night sky in its glory if it's cloudy or even have an expert person show them what they're actually looking at, because most people don't know their way around the stars.
"That's our big plan, that's what we're going to be talking to the parliamentarians about, this vision for 10, 20 years in the future, to have an actual place where people can come, no matter what the weather, and learn about the dark sky," he said.
While the plans have received praise from the local Mid Murray Council and the South Australian Tourism Commission, the River Murray International Dark Sky Reserve will have to seek Federal Government funding to support the construction.
While Mr Tugwell is yet to present the project at Parliament House, he said he was fortunate to have spoken with the Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison who was positive about the design and plan.
"We've still got a long way to go, but I'm amazed we've got this far really," Mr Tugwell said.
"I don't know what it is, people have just been so positive with this project, I haven't had anyone say no, it's been amazing."
