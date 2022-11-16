The Murray Valley Standard

Twenty sandbags per person, community sandbagging event

SL
By Sam Lowe
November 17 2022 - 10:30am
SASES helping protect river communities with sandbagging event. Picture: Supplied

A four day sandbagging event will be held across the Murraylands to protect river residents from the upcoming high flows and flood event.

