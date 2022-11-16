A four day sandbagging event will be held across the Murraylands to protect river residents from the upcoming high flows and flood event.
The South Australian State Emergency Services (SASES), will hold the ongoing event from Friday, November 18, through to Monday, November 21, from 9am to 3pm in Bowhill, Blanchetown, Glossop, Mannum and Murray Bridge.
SASES volunteers will be on site to help the community best protect their properties from the incoming floods and will provide sand and sandbags to anyone in need - limited to 20 sandbags per person.
SASES Chief Officer, Chris Beattie, said as the new data shows 165 gigalitres per day is now expected to flow down the river in early December, these ongoing weekly community sandbagging events will continue to play a key role in encouraging communities to take action and prepare properties to reduce the impact of potential flooding.
"The recommended number of sandbags to protect a typical home from potential flooding is 20. SASES volunteers will be on-site to provide advice on how best to sandbag your home. Members of the community can also access sandbagging guidelines on the SASES website," Mr Beattie said.
"Community meetings continue with ... Norwood next week with further meetings planned in Meningie and Goolwa, which will be live streamed for those that can't make it in person."
Where to get your sandbags:
Following recent revisions to the expected water flows, the Department for Infrastructure and Transport have said they are closely monitoring the water levels and the impacts they may have on ferries.
Currently, the Morgan, Lyrup, Mannum and Walker Flat ferries have been considered at highest risk of closure due to flood conditions and rising river levels.
The Department for Infrastructure and Transport will provide constant relevant updates on their website or social media pages.
For more information on what to do before, during and after a flood, you can find it on the SASES website (ses.sa.gov.au) or by calling the Flood and Storm Infoline on 1800 362 361.
