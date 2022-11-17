Three-million-dollars has been dedicated to upgrade off-farm irrigation infrastructure with the aim of improving future water security in the Murraylands region.
The National Water Grid Connections Pathway program has provided the funding for Class 8 Environmental Land Management Allocation (ELMA) water licence and aims to ensure irrigators have access to water when the River Murray and Lower Lakes water levels are low.
Land and Water Management Team Leader Michael Cutting said that irrigators are encouraged to apply for the funding to help upgrade irrigation infrastructure to ensure future water security.
"Funding is available for irrigators to upgrade or install infrastructure which will help them to maintain irrigation operations when river and lower lake levels are low," Mr Cutting said.
"There is no minimum or maximum level of funding per project, but expressions of interest need to be substantiated by formal quotes.
"Applicants are not required to make co-contributions, but are encouraged to consider co-investment where it will add value to project outcomes," he said.
Irrigators between Mannum and Wellington are encouraged to attend an upcoming information session, hosted by the Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board, to find out about the funding available.
The drop in information session will be held at the Murray Bridge office of the Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board on Tuesday, November 22 from 10am to 4pm.
Landscape Board staff will be available to provide information about the funding, and to help irrigators complete an expression of interest.
"The drop in session provides irrigators with a chance to discuss their project, find out about the process and eligibility criteria, and complete an expression of interest form," Mr Cutting said.
Mr Cutting said that while funding had been secured prior to the current high flow event, it was still important that irrigators undertake projects to help future-proof their businesses.
"We fully understand that high flow conditions will create significant challenges for the installation and upgrades of infrastructure and therefore we are committed to being flexible and working proactively with both the Commonwealth Government and funding recipients to ensure that the project investment can deliver maximum benefit for local water users," he said.
Irrigators unable to attend the drop in session are encouraged to make contact with the sustainable water use team prior to submitting an expression of interest by contacting Brenton Fenwick on 0429 090 321.
Information for irrigators interested in the funding is available at https://www.landscape.sa.gov.au/mr/get-involved/funding-opportunities/lmria-eoi
