New data shows river levels are expected to rise to 175 gigalitres per day (GL/per day), increased from the 165GL/per day forecasted earlier this week.
While the daily forecasts have changed, there has been no change to the moderate probability of 200 GL/ per day peak flow, or the lesser probability of 220 GL/ per day.
South Australian Premier, Peter Malinauskas said significant rainfall interstate over the past week has increased the likelihood of flooding, particularly for low lying Riverland and Murrayland communities.
"State Government agencies are working around the clock with councils, landholders and communities to prepare for the huge volume of water coming across the border," Mr Malinauskas said.
"People should use the SES hotline and the government websites to keep up to date with the latest information and call 000 if they are in an emergency situation."
River communities have been asked by the State Government to consider the new figures as part of their flood emergency preparedness, including factoring in potential road and ferry closures, disruptions to the power network and reduced services.
Led by the South Australian State Emergency Services (SASES), State Government agencies are working alongside local councils, contractors, landholders and businesses to prepare river communities for the high levels which are expected to continue until February.
A series of community information sessions have been held at towns along the river including at Murray Bridge and Mannum, as well as a number of sandbagging events with locations available on the SASES website.
"The SASES would like to reassure the community that their safety is paramount, and we have significant contingency plans in place and emergency responses will continue to be provided to the community as the flood levels increase," said SASES Chief Executive Officer, Chris Beattie.
"The SASES are receiving positive feedback from our community meetings, which provide locals the opportunity to ask questions and we continue to encourage locals to attend.
"The increased flow figures suggest that the River Murray flood event will continue over a prolonged period, well into January and likely into February 2023," he said.
"Updated flow data will be made available more frequently to the River Murray communities to assist in flood preparedness."
For more information about the flows of the River Murray, click here.
Blackwater events in South Australia are still a likelihood and any fish kills observed in the wild should be reported to the FISHWATCH 24-hour hotline on 1800 065 522.
For more information regarding the operations of ferries during the high river period, click here.
