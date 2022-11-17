The Murray Valley Standard
Police

Rental truck allegedly used in theft of motorcycle and quadbikes

By Sam Lowe
November 18 2022 - 7:30am
Three quadbikes and a motorcycle were stolen from a Steinfeld property in the Murray Mallee last week.

