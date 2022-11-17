Three quadbikes and a motorcycle were stolen from a Steinfeld property in the Murray Mallee last week.
Murray Mallee Police report that at 2.45am on Thursday November, 10, a shipping container on Liebigs Road was broken into and the three quadbikes and a motorbike, as well as numerous farming tools, were stolen from inside.
A witness reported seeing people load the stolen property into a Budget Hire rental truck and leave the Steinfeld address.
A quadbike was driven from the property and was seen following behind the Budget Hire truck.
If you have seen the stolen bikes, know of their whereabouts or have information about the theft please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au - you can remain anonymous.
