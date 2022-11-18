The Murray Valley Standard
Local community supports White Ribbon Day in Murray Bridge

SL
By Sam Lowe
November 18 2022 - 2:30pm
Supporters and advocates of White Ribbon Day and putting an end to domestic and family violence walked the streets of Murray Bridge, hoping to spread the word and support the cause.

SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

