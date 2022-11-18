Supporters and advocates of White Ribbon Day and putting an end to domestic and family violence walked the streets of Murray Bridge, hoping to spread the word and support the cause.
Local politicians and members of the Murray Bridge community gathered at Edwards Square to shout "no" to domestic and family violence.
Rural City of Murray Bridge Library Manager and White Ribbon advocate, Tim Law, said the Murray Bridge community experiences a very high level of domestic and family violence and it can have a far reaching impact on the current and future health and wellbeing of victims.
"According to the Facebook page 'Destroy the Joint', which I checked this morning, 39 women have died this year alone from violence, that's 39 too many, I'm sure you'll all agree," Mr Law said.
"Our Murraylands White Ribbon group aims to change people's attitudes and behaviours towards violence and to help the children in our community to develop respectful and healthy relationships.
"We want to break the cycle of violence, so that future generations can live in harmony and respect, together our community can achieve change and make this community safe and free from violence," he said.
Joined by representatives from Murray Bridge High School, Member for Hammond, Adrian Pederick and Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor, Wayne Thorley, supporters showcased their support for White Ribbon on the streets of Murray Bridge, acknowledging the lives impacted by family and domestic violence.
Murray Bridge Regional Collaboration on Violence against Women and Children Secretary and domestic and family violence survivor, Linda Martin, shared her own personal experiences of surviving domestic violence and the significance of the community taking a stand.
"The work of this community is to stand up and say no, that we will not accept violence and abuse in our families," Ms Martin said.
"I have worked over 30 years towards that aim, I've listened to people's stories, I've listened to stories from men, women and children, stories from the LGBTQIA+ community, stories from the disabled, the elderly, the First Nations peoples, the culturally and linguistically diverse peoples; these stories make me sad and they can make me angry, but they are also stories of courage, of hope, and of healing.
"Today, I believe we have more hope, I'd like to present to you an exciting new project in our community, it's a Place of Courage project, first presented to the council by councillor Karen Eckermann, a commemorative artwork that we will establish here in Murray Bridge ... a permanent public artwork to commemorate the victims and survivors of domestic violence and family violence," she said.
An information session regarding the Place of Courage monument will be held on Tuesday, November 29 at 4pm at the Murray Bridge Regional Gallery.
"We will stand up, speak out and act to prevent domestic violence in our community, so the question that I'm asking today is, will we remain silent when we hear about domestic violence and we see domestic violence in our community?" Mr Law said.
Around 50 members of the Murray Bridge community shouted "NO".
