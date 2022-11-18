The Murray Valley Standard

Black Dog Ride hands over Winston the dog to Rural City of Murray Bridge

SL
By Sam Lowe
November 18 2022 - 5:30pm
Rosa Hillam, representative for Tony Pasin, Susie Howell, Black Dog Ride State Manager, John Coulls, Coorong District Council Mayor Paul Simmons, Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor Wayne Thorley and former Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor Brenton Lewis with Winston the black dog. Picture: Sam Lowe

The Rural City of Murray Bridge has welcomed a new member to the team in the form of an inflatable dog called Winston.

