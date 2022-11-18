The Rural City of Murray Bridge has welcomed a new member to the team in the form of an inflatable dog called Winston.
Winston is a mascot for the Black Dog Ride - an organisation that aims to raise awareness for depression and suicide prevention - and is named after Winston Churchill who suffered depression which he called his "black dog".
The Winston that has made his way into Murray Bridge is the second inflatable Black Dog Ride mascot in the state and has visited the Murraylands in the past but can now call the region home.
Former farmer, member of the Greens party and Black Dog Ride member, Rosa Hillam said it is extremely important to be able to have Winston as a part of the region.
"The reason I have been so hell bent on getting him is because he is a brilliant icebreaker," Ms Hillam said.
"He draws people in and gives people the opportunity to relax and actually talk."
Former Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor, Brenton Lewis, said he too thinks Winston is an excellent icebreaker and it was great to have hosted him earlier in the year at the Murray Bridge Multicultural Day.
"Kids wanted to come over by the dog, so their parents would come and all of a sudden people got what it was all about and took a break to talk about it, it was an intro, and I really respect that," Mr Lewis said.
Winston will be next on showcase at the Murraylands Men's Shed on Wednesday, November 23, for the shed's annual health, mental health, and wellbeing get together.
The Black Dog Ride will be holding a ride day on Saturday, December 3, with plans to deliver Christmas presents to aged care homes in Meningie.
For more information about the Black Dog Ride and participating in the upcoming ride day, please contact Rosa Hillam on 0438 370 312.
