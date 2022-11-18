A flood Watch and Act has been issued for the Lower River Murray - from Blanchetown to Wellington - ahead of the forecasted 175 gigalitres per day (GL/per day) flow into South Australia.
The South Australian State Emergency Service (SASES) currently report flows in the River Murray across the South Australian border are sitting at around 108GL/per day and are expected to increase to the forecasted 175GL/per day by early December.
While the SASES said there is still some uncertainty with the forecasting because of the speed of changing factors - specifically increased rainfall in the Murray-Darling Basin - the Lower River Murray has currently only been issued a Watch and Act but will be raised to Moderate Flood Warning once the flows make their way into the region.
Whilst the flooding is currently expected to be in areas of the floodplain within the warning area, the high flows in the main River Murray channel will pose a risk to public safety.
The SASES have provided a list of what you should do to prepare and in case of flooding:
Impacts in your area:
Stay informed:
