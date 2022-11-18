The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

SASES issues new Watch and Act for Lower River Murray

By Sam Lowe
November 19 2022 - 7:30am
Watch and Act issued for upcoming high flows in Lower River Murray. Picture: Sam Lowe

A flood Watch and Act has been issued for the Lower River Murray - from Blanchetown to Wellington - ahead of the forecasted 175 gigalitres per day (GL/per day) flow into South Australia.

Sam Lowe

