Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis returns after rained off

The latest games from round seven of the Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis Pennants competition had Postel and Swanport play a close game and the Sportsmen and Schools face off.
Postel 5-45 def Swanport 3-40
A Morrell, C Watson v A Ahrens, A Goodridge 1-9; T Jones, B Loller v E Slattery, C Freund 9-3.
Singles:
A Morrell v A Ahrens 8-9; C Watson v A Goodridge 2-6; T Jones v E Slattery 7-5; B Loller v C Freund 6-3.
Reverse Double:
A Morrell , T Jones v A Ahrens, E Slattery 6-2; C Watson, B Loller v A Goodridge, C Freund 6-3.
Sportsmen 6-50 def Schools 2-28
J Joy, S Dean v B Hattam, Dave Altmann 9-4; L King, B Leggett 9-4.
Singles:
S Dean v Daniel Altmann 6-0; J Joy v B Hattam 6-1; B Leggett v David Altmann 3-6; L King v P Altmann 6-0.
Reverse Double:
J Joy, L King v B Hattam, Daniel Altmann 5-7; S Dean, B Leggett v David and Petrina Altmann 6-0.
The junior competition was unable to play for a second week in a row due to having wet courts.
