Another round of Lower Murray Bowls results

Tailem Bend V Mannum
Weather conditions have been troublesome for most of the season, and last Saturday was no exception as powerful wind bellowed across the greens.
Consistent precision bowling was out of the question for most of the day, but bowlers did gradually come to terms with what they had to deal with.
At Tailem Bend Mannum hung on with a one rink win to defeat the locals overall by a margin of five shots.
On Mannum's winning rink it was the visitors Terry McDonnell SK, Tom Towns, Ken Newman and Trevor Dicker opposed to Travis Schenke SK, Merv. Stevens, Kevin McDonald and Colin Baxter.
The Mannum four signalled business scoring a five on the very first end.
Tailem hit back to only trail by one shot on the 12th end, that was virtually the end of the road however as Mannum mastered the conditions somewhat to win seven of the remaining nine ends, pestering the scoreboard 17 shots to two singles 28-12.
Tailem's Duane Edwards SK, Rob Hales, Brett Reschke and Stuart Rooke faced the howling wind against Graham Wakefield SK, John Howe, Chris. Mundie and Adrian Bishop.
Tailem started the better but by the ninth end the scores had evened up seven shots each.
Like the other two rinks the long measure was produced on a regular basis to decide the issue.
Both teams progressively found the jack and the standard lifted, it was Tailem that put four winning ends on the board straight for nine shots that opened up a lead of nine shots.
Considering the conditions the Mannum team was heartened with a three, only to be set back when Tailem carded a further five in the run home to finish 22-12.
Tailem's Sam Shepherd SK, David Hoare, Damian Ackland and Matt Hogan fought tooth and nail in their clash against Lynton Jones SK, Van Tijn, Gary Fowler and David Evans to take the honours by one shot.
As it turned out this was the rink that would decide the issue, the other two were packed up and on the bank with fingers crossed.
The first 14 ends were mainly a game of singles between the two teams, Tailem registered two twos with four singles while Mannum managed a three, a two and six singles.
Tailem finished the better scoring a two, two threes and just the one single.
It was however Mannum that claimed the last two ends to go down by just one shot.
The last end was an absolute thriller, the overall score was two shots in Mannum's favour and the team held three shots on the head.
Sam Shepherd looked dangerous driving at the head but conditions made it very difficult to get a result.
Then the shot of the day came from Mannum skipper Lynton Jones.
Jonesy stood on the mat quietly gazed skyward then delivered a bowl on the wide side of the green that sailed home and nestled as a toucher on the jack.
Considering a gale force wind the Tailem skipper could not believe it, but took his rink's one shot win 17-16 while Mannum was home by five shots.
Jervois V RSL
Jervois scored a much needed 15 shot win over RSL which keeps them within reach of the top four despite still sitting bottom, with just two points separating fourth placed Tailem Bend, RSL and Jervois.
Graeme Herbert, Graham Schenke, Rod Harris and Jeremy Scannell were strong winners over Jason Sipos, David Graham, Kerri Bolt and Garry Daniel with a 27 to 14 win.
They quickly established their authority in building an early lead and were only briefly threatened when Sipos scored a four on the eight end.
However the response was swift and decisive as Herbert took the next seven ends and extended the lead to 17 shots, which was ultimately reduced to 13 shots at the finish.
Shawn Hicks made a great debut as skipper for the home side with an impressive performance in leading Steve Kroehn, Graham Fromm and Bob Solley to a five shot win over Max Wilkin, Michael Walker, Ann Marie Kuchel and James Galbraith.
They led from start to finish, but things got a little tense as Wilkins picked up four ends in a row to creep within two shots with two ends to go.
Hicks responded with a one and a two to finish off and complete a dominant personal performance.
For RSL Anne Marie Kuchel was also outstanding.
RSL gained two points when David Thiele, Noel Kneebone, Dale Neal and David Newell secured a tight three shot win over Tim Hicks, Derek Vanderzon, Denis Hicks and Shane Fromm.
This one was tight throughout, with the decisive moment coming on the 19th end when Thiele got the faintest of edges on the jack, sending it sideways from two down to three up just as the home side looked to be gaining the upper hand.
Thiele went into the last end with a one shot lead and added a two for the win.
Karoonda V Murray Bridge
Karoonda scored a surprisingly easy win over Murray Bridge with two rinks big winners and a draw on the third.
Josh Porker, Paul Wegner, John Wegner and Bill Cornish restricted Ben Traeger, Brian Traeger, Charlie DiSanto and Trevor Pevic to just seven shots for a 14 shot win.
Ian Symonds, Shaun Wood, Malcolm Waechter and Don Loller were also impressive with a 31 to 12 win over Bruce Attrill, Peter Shilton, Tony Gill and Les Trewren.
Rowan Zadow, Rohan Tomkinson, Peter Jones and Gary Zadow had to be content with a draw with Paul Smart, Brian Leckie, Haydn Hein and Michael Ferris, but no doubt Karoonda would be very content with their overall performance
- with thanks to PJ and Derek Vanderzon
