The Murray Valley Standard
We Were at

Annual Christmas pageant and festival starts celebrations in Murray Bridge

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated November 21 2022 - 3:08pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Things are starting to get holly and jolly in Murray Bridge as the annual Christmas pageant and festival lights the fuse for more Christmas celebrations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.