Things are starting to get holly and jolly in Murray Bridge as the annual Christmas pageant and festival lights the fuse for more Christmas celebrations.
Monarto Safari Park, Concordia Kindergarten and the Murraylands Swans Women's Football Club were just some of the floats that brought more colour and joy to the streets of Murray Bridge for Christmas.
Crowds gathered on the streets to watch spectacular vintage cars from the Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge or brand new motors from Murraylands Mazda - with tinsel and trees - make their way down to Sturt Reserve for the festival and firework show.
While the weather seemed to threaten the firework show, the night went off with a bang, as local singers carolled into the night.
The Murray Valley Standard would love to see some of the pictures you may have taken at the Murray Bridge Christmas pageant and festival.
Send through your photos to editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you may see them on the Murray Valley Standard website!
