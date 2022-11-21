Damaging winds forecast for south east regions

The government has issued a damaging winds warning for residents of the Upper South East, Lower South East and parts of Kangaroo Island and Murraylands districts today.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued the warning for November 21, stating the following regional centres may be affected by 50-70 kph west to southwesterly winds:
Gusts of up to 100 kph could also be expected. Conditions were expected to ease in the evening.
The State Emergency Service (SES) has advised residents in these areas to:
Winds were expected to accompany showers or isolated thunderstorms in the Lower South East district.
Severe weather is no longer forecast to occur in the Adelaide Metropolitan, Mount Lofty Ranges, Yorke Peninsula, Flinders, Mid North and Riverland districts. BOM severe weather warnings were are longer in place for these areas.
The BOM will issue its next Severe Weather Warning by 5:00 pm ACDT Monday.
