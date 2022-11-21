The Murray Valley Standard

Damaging winds forecast for south east regions

November 21 2022
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has forecast winds today for Upper South East, Lower South East and parts of Kangaroo Island and Murraylands districts. Picture supplied by BOM.

The government has issued a damaging winds warning for residents of the Upper South East, Lower South East and parts of Kangaroo Island and Murraylands districts today.

