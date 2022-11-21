Round six of Murray Towns Cricket plays off after rainy weekend

After a week of bad weather, the Murray Towns Cricket Association were back on the weekend for round six of the competition.
It was a well played match at the Murray Bridge Showgrounds for Mannum who beat the Wanderers by 68 runs.
Wanderers were able to rack up 151 runs but Mannum would not let them take the win, scoring 219 runs.
At Homburg Oval, Karoonda Magpies and Monarto Cricket Club faced off in a close game.
Monarto scored a solid 116 runs but the Karoonda Magpies won the day by 23 runs for a final score of 139 runs.
Tailem Bend got a thrashing from Mypolonga at Mypolonga Oval, only able to score 58 runs to Mypolonga's 199, losing by 141 runs.
In the B Grade competition, Monarto won by 74 runs to Ramblers at Le Messurier Oval.
The final score was 162 runs for Monarto to Ramblers' 88 runs.
Meningie took the victory on their home oval against Mannum who managed to score 33 runs before the team was bowled out.
Meningie won the day by 10 wickets.
Tailem Bend and the Wanderers played off at Jaensch Park but Tailem Bend just could not hold their own, losing to the Wanderers by seven wickets.
It was a bit of a closer game at Johnstone Park between Imperials and Mypolonga but at the end of the day Mypolonga won by three wickets.
The C Grade teams played off in round five of the competition but Jervois and the grass Parrots ended on a draw, having to abandon their game.
Another game forfeited meant a loss to the Imperials and another free win under Mypolonga's belt.
For the only full C Grade game played of the day, Ramblers and Tailem Bend played at Tailem Bend Primary School in a well played match.
Ramblers had their bowling arms ready however and Tailem did not, losing to the Ramblers by nine wickets.
The Under 13's game between Meningie and Jervois was cancelled but a few good games were played in the junior competition.
Karoonda took the win against Imperials at Karoonda Oval, winning by seven wickets.
At Mypolonga Oval, Mypolonga defeated the Eagles by three wickets.
For the final game of the day, Mannum played on their home oval against Monarto, winning by a clean 40 runs.
