The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Flood defence resources secured for River Murray communities

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated November 21 2022 - 3:07pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nearly 400,000 sandbags are on their way in a bid to better prepare River Murray communities from the incoming floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.