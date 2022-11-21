Nearly 400,000 sandbags are on their way in a bid to better prepare River Murray communities from the incoming floods.
The State Government has announced more resources have been secured to prepare riverfront communities including sandbags and 7 kilometres (km) of DEFENCELL barriers by the end of the month.
South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said the State Government is doing its utmost to ensure every possible resource is available to River Murray communities to prepare for the flooding as fast as possible.
"These additional sandbags will help, but it must be acknowledged that sandbags will not be able to protect every property," Mr Malinauskas said.
"With only two weeks until projected peak flows, the state government is acting as quickly and proactively as possible to minimise risk to lives, businesses and homes.
"I thank all state government agencies who are working around the clock to prepare for significant water flows," he said.
Currently 1.5 million sandbags and almost 8km of flood barriers have been secured by the South Australia Government to help protect flood affected River Murray communities.
The State Government has committed $4.8 million for flood defence resources on top of the $3 million already committed for levee bank restoration works.
Minister for Emergency Services Joe Szakacs said for many, this will be the most severe weather event they have seen, and the government is preparing to help as best as they can.
"It's no secret this event brings about anxiety. We are committing a significant amount of money and resources to do all we can to assist," Mr Szakacs said.
"It's important that people remain vigilant and continue to prepare, particularly those with low lying shacks."
While the Labor government has dedicated the current resources, the Opposition are proposing the consideration of a River Rescue Package to better prepare businesses and livelihoods affected by the floods.
The four-point River Rescue Plan comprises the implementation of a Flood Mitigation and Response Coordinator focussed on prevention, then recovery, a comprehensive evacuation and emergency accommodation plan, a reliable source of generators for community use when power is turned off, and a targeted post-flood tourism campaign and package.
Leader of the Opposition David Speirs said huge efforts must be made to protect lives, properties and business before the floods hit.
"We are proposing a dedicated Flood Mitigation and Response Coordinator whose sole focus is damage prevention before recovery," Mr Speirs said.
"Recovery after the floods will be critical but we need someone now to help ensure our homes, businesses, and towns are prepared as possible.
"We are calling on the Malinauskas Labor Government to work with us and our regional communities to initiate this four-point plan immediately. The time to act is now," he said.
Shadow Minister for Water Resources and the River Murray, Nicola Centofanti, said urgent clarity is needed on plans for emergency accommodation for impacted communities.
"We need a clear and concise plan on the locations where people will be evacuated to, how they will be evacuated and assurances the facilities will be fit-for-purpose given some could be homeless for months," Ms Centofanti said.
"There will also be a high demand for a reliable source of generators when power is cut to some areas and these outages could be long-lasting which would be devastating for homes and businesses.
"The Malinauskas Labor Government cannot be flat-footed and must ensure South Australia does not lose out on precious generators because other states acted first," she said.
To ensure preparedness in river communities, the South Australian State Emergency Service (SASES) will continue to hold community meetings at towns along the river including at Murray Bridge and Waikerie, with upcoming meetings being held in Norwood, for Adelaide based shack owners, as well as in Meningie and Goolwa.
In addition to community meetings, sandbag depots are open seven days a week from 9am to 3pm in Murray Bridge, Blanchetown, Mannum, Bowhill, and Glossop - details are available from the SASES website.
The SASES encourages people to check their flood risk by accessing a newly developed interactive flood mapping tool which allows property owners to enter their address and visualise flood inundation models at various flow rates for their property. To access the tool, click here.
For more information on the status of ferries along the River Murray, click here.
People wanting more information on the River Murray flood event can call the SA SES flood and storm information line on 1800 362 361 anytime.
Blackwater events in South Australia are still a likelihood and any fish kills observed in the wild should be reported to the FISHWATCH 24-hour hotline on 1800 065 522.
