Monarto Safari Park's new addition, Inkosi the giraffe, has taken a step into his new exhibit.
After travelling over 1,700 kilometres from Perth Zoo to Monarto Safari Park, Inkosi, the three-year-old giraffe, has finished his quarantine and is ready to mix and mingle with the rest of the giraffe herd.
At just over 4 metres tall, Inkosi has entered the exhibit and will be on display to all visitors on the Zu-loop bus and at the Waterhole viewing platform.
Director of Monarto Safari Park, Peter Clark, said the name Inkosi means Lord in Zulu.
"[Inkosi] will be the breeding male in an exhibit of 10 females and the latest calf, which was born on November 7 to Mtoto," Mr Clark said.
"Monarto Safari Park is currently home to 24 giraffes, four of which have been born this year.
"It's been a busy time but great news for the species which is endangered in the wild," he said.
Giraffes are currently listed as vulnerable to extinction by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and are extinct in at least seven countries in Africa.
As a conservation charity, Zoos SA has partnered with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF) which monitors the movement of giraffes in Africa as well as taking on in-situ conservation work.
Giraffe lovers can take part in the Giraffe Safari experience at Monarto Safari Park, funds of which support the GCF with their satellite tracking program. For more details click here.
