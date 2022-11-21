The Murray Valley Standard

Monarto Safari Parks new giraffe takes a step into his new home

SL
By Sam Lowe
November 21 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monarto Safari Park's Inkosi lording it up in his new exhibit. Picture: Supplied

Monarto Safari Park's new addition, Inkosi the giraffe, has taken a step into his new exhibit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.