The new council of the Rural City of Murray Bridge has officially been welcomed in the first meeting of the four-year-term.
While most of the former council has returned to the chambers, one of which elected Mayor, two new members have joined the ranks.
Newcomer, councillor Lisa Courtney was joined by former and now current councillor Tom Haig to present their oath to council at the first meeting of the term.
Other elected members include councillors Mat O'Brien, Karen Eckermann, Fred Toogood, Airlie Keen, John DeMichele, Clem Schubert and Andrew Baltensperger.
Local official returning officer Ken Coventry ensured all elected members took the oath and said he congratulates the members on their success.
"I wish you all the very best for the forthcoming four years, I thank the staff ... I would also like to thank Ros Kruger who helped me with the count and the scrutiny, along with others, and your CEO, Michael and the role that he played as a part of the election process," Mr Coventry said.
As part of the first meeting with the new council, a new deputy mayor was elected, but similarly to the former term, it took more than a couple of tries for a name to be drawn out of a hat.
Councillor Airlie Keen and councillor Andrew Baltensperger were both nominated for the role however ended two votes on a tie and giving Mayor and former Deputy Mayor, Wayne Thorley, a good laugh.
"I've had to experience drawing marbles out of a hat and it's not a very good way," Mayor Thorley said.
Following the second tie, Chief Executive Officer, Michael Sedgman, in accordance with the Deputy Mayor Election Policy, was required to draw the names out of a hat, with the ultimate result of councillor Andrew Baltensperger elected as the new deputy mayor of the Rural City of Murray Bridge.
