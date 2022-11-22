New golf clubs not needed by Gentleman George

Suave golf B grader "Gentleman George" Langsford presented himself with a dilemma after trouncing the Murray Machining Sheds Par field on the weekend.
His stunning round of six up was achieved with his old clubs as he opted to play one last round with them before taking up the four figure priced new set that awaited him inside the golf shop.
With the closest player to him a massive four strokes away, Langsford even had the audacity to go for birdies - unnecessary for 18 handicappers in Par rounds - and he succeeded on the 15th and 18th as he dashed home his last nine holes in a sizzling four up.
It was a blustery old day but the forecast stormy conditions and rain kept away making for a reasonable day on course.
Mario Grande edged out Wayne Lobban in A grade as each player returned good one ups.
Rod Thoman's two up in B grade was enough for him to see off Joe Marcus and his one up while in C grade, Mark Johnson had Alois Kniebeiss' measured by a shot two up to one up.
Ball winners were led in by Nick Fenwick and Greg Schmidt with one ups.
Those with squares with the card rounds included Andrew Fort, Peter Erickson, Rob Walters, Shaun "Slasher" McGlashan, DRB Moloney, Corey Dahlitz and Nifty Neville Briggs.
Around the traps
Graeme Southern was looking to exorcise his Par round demons with the fringe A grader famously having an 11 down a year or so ago.
Sitting pretty at halfway being square with the card it all turned sour down the back as he finished seven down.
Probably not a good move playing with DRB Moloney in your group though and expecting peace and quiet to concentrate on your game.
"Never give up" is the motto. Especially if you are a trainee doctor and budding golfer Justin Martin.
Slapping his drive on the 18th into the trees and unable to find his ball it was back to the tee and a forlorn task to save the hole.
Unleashing a monster 310m drive with the tail wind behind him he was roughly pin high over near the big gum tree on the right.
A chip and a putt and the hole was halved. Never give up but it does help if you can monster the ball that far.
The Pro comp was won by Mario Grande who shot four up on the back nine and he downed a couple of other players on a countback.
He also took out the Yabby on the fourth hole to give him the daily double which is not often done.
