The Murray Valley Standard

New golf clubs not needed by Gentleman George

Updated November 22 2022 - 3:42pm, first published 1:30pm
George Langsford played one great last game with his old clubs. Picture: Supplied

Suave golf B grader "Gentleman George" Langsford presented himself with a dilemma after trouncing the Murray Machining Sheds Par field on the weekend.

